M&M raises tractors prices

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said it will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models from 1 January 2021.

The price hike has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices. Details of the price increase across different models will be communicated in due course, M&M said in a statement issued on Monday (21 December 2020).

Last week, M&M announced increase in price of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles, across models, effective 1 January 2021, due to higher commodity prices.

Shares of M&M declined 2.94% to Rs 710.50.

M&M's business is diversified across farm equipment, auto and automotive components, real estate, hospitality, information technology, defence and aerospace and financial services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)