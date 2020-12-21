Capital Goods stocks rise

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index increasing 181.02 points or 0.97% at 18788.18 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Thermax Ltd (up 2.72%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.22%),Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.45%),V-Guard Industries Ltd (up 1.19%),Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 0.65%), SKF India Ltd (up 0.61%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 0.57%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.56%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.56%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.36%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.17%), and Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.16%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 11.21 or 0.02% at 46949.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.45 points or 0.21% at 13732.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.21 points or 0.09% at 17784.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.13 points or 0.26% at 5907.57.

On BSE,1042 shares were trading in green, 1203 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

