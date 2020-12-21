Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 47.84 points or 0.79% at 6136.42 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.22%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 0.93%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.33%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 0.28%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.24%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.84%), Goa Carbon Ltd (down 2.64%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.12%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 11.21 or 0.02% at 46949.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.45 points or 0.21% at 13732.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.21 points or 0.09% at 17784.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.13 points or 0.26% at 5907.57.

On BSE,1042 shares were trading in green, 1203 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

