Volumes spurt at Godrej Industries Ltd counter

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 December 2020.

Godrej Industries Ltd registered volume of 10.06 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 63.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15966 shares. The stock slipped 1.42% to Rs.442.10. Volumes stood at 11169 shares in the last session.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd registered volume of 907 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock rose 12.35% to Rs.12,724.80. Volumes stood at 50 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd registered volume of 2.38 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59550 shares. The stock slipped 5.00% to Rs.632.25. Volumes stood at 12016 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 11.26 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.70% to Rs.79.90. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd clocked volume of 22075 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7265 shares. The stock gained 7.31% to Rs.338.45. Volumes stood at 2697 shares in the last session.

