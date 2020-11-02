M&M records 2% growth in Oct tractor sales

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra sells 24,341 tractors in May 2020
Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales jump 17% in September
Mahindra & Mahindra Sep sales volume drops 17%
Mahindra & Mahindra sells 30,426 vehicles in August 2020
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the September 2020 quarter
-
Sells 46,558 tractor unitsMahindra & Mahindra's s Farm Equipment Sector announced its tractor sales numbers for October 2020. The company consolidated its leadership of the top two positions in the domestic tractor market between its Mahindra & Swaraj brands.
The company achieved total tractor sales of 46,558 units in October 2020 compared to 45,433 units in October 2019, registering a growth of 2%. Domestic sales in October 2020 were at 45,588 units, as against 44,646 units during October 2019. Exports for the month stood at 970 units.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU