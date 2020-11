M&M records 2% growth in Oct tractor sales

Sells 46,558 tractor units

Mahindra & Mahindra's s Farm Equipment Sector announced its tractor sales numbers for October 2020. The company consolidated its leadership of the top two positions in the domestic tractor market between its Mahindra & Swaraj brands.

The company achieved total tractor sales of 46,558 units in October 2020 compared to 45,433 units in October 2019, registering a growth of 2%. Domestic sales in October 2020 were at 45,588 units, as against 44,646 units during October 2019. Exports for the month stood at 970 units.

