Coal India records 18.7% growth in coal production

Records 25% growth in coal offtakeCoal India announced the provisional production and offtake performance of the company and its subsidiaries for the month of October 2020 as under:
Coal production stood at 46.8 million tonnes in October 2020 compared to 39.5 million tonnes in October 2019, recording a growth of 18.7%. Coal offtake was 50.5 million tonnes in October 2020 compared to 40.4 million tonne in October 2019, recording a growth of 25%.
