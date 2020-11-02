Mahindra & Mahindra sells 44,359 vehicles in October

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles+ commercial vehicles+ exports) for the month of October 2020 stood at 44,359 vehicles, compared to 51,896 in October 2019.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 18,317 vehicles in October 2020, compared to 17,785 vehicles in October 2019, registering a growth of 3%.

The Passenger vehicle segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 18,622 vehicles in October 2020, a marginal growth over same period last year.

Exports for the month of October 2020 were at 2,021 vehicles

