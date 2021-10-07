Macrotech Developers surges after pre-sales bookings rises 88% YoY

-
ALSO READ
Macrotech Developers hits all time high after strong Q1 result
Macrotech Developers ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra
Macrotech Developers lists at discount
Macrotech Developers Q4 PAT jumps 135% YoY to Rs 310 cr
Macrotech Developers soars after pre-sales bookings jump 88% YoY in Q1 FY22
-
Macrotech Developers jumped 4.16% to Rs 1,098.50 after the real estate company reported strong operational update for Q2 FY22.The company's pre-sales jumped 109% quarter on quarter and 88% year on year to Rs 2,003 crore in Q2 FY22, despite the early part of the quarter being impacted by Covid. Macrotech said that this is the best ever sales performance for second quarter of a fiscal year. Rising customer footfalls at company's developments along with improving conversions stand as a strong underlying demand for the festive season. The company remains confident of achieving pre-sales guidance for the fiscal.
Collections grew by 12% quarter on quarter and 73% year on year to Rs 1,912 crore in Q2 FY22. Collections in July and August were muted on account of the slow sales in Q1 due to second wave of Covid. The company's net debt for India business stood at Rs 12,508 crore, which is around the same level as Q1. The company estimates that the net debt will be at Rs 10,000 crore at the end of fiscal year in the India business.
The realtor said it entered into Joint Development Agreement for one additional new project during the quarter for 0.7 million sq. ft. of saleable area in the Eastern Suburbs of Mumbai.
Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, is one of the largest real estate developers in India. The core business of the company is residential real estate developments with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing. It also develops commercial real estate, including as part of mixed-use developments in and around core residential projects.
The real estate company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 160.91 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 134.44 crore in Q1 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU