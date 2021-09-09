Macrotech Developers ties up with Tata Power for EV charging infra

Macrotech Developers announced a partnership with Tata Power, to provide end-to-end EV charging solutions in all its residential and commercial projects across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

Under this partnership, Tata Power will install EV Charging stations at Lodha developments across MMR and Pune. These chargers will be accessible to all Lodha residents and visitors who are EV owners. Installation and charging support will be provided for the electric vehicles along with 24x7 service, maintenance support, remote vehicle charging monitoring & e-payments through the EZ Charge mobile application by Tata Power.

Raunika Malhotra, president of marketing and corporate communications of Lodha Group said, We are pleased to partner with Tata Power for facilitating EV charging solutions across our developments. Fighting climate change and adhering to a sustainable framework has become imperative. Our emphasis on environment sustainability has been evident in our design and operations for many years.

Tata Power boasts of an expansive network of over 5000 home chargers and over 600 public chargers in more than 120 cities in India. The company is present across all segments of the EV ecosystem public charging, captive charging, home and workplace charging stations, and has deployed all types of chargers including DC chargers as well as AC Chargers.

Macrotech Developers, formerly known as Lodha Developers, is one of the largest real estate developers in India. The core business of the company is residential real estate developments with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing. It also develops commercial real estate, including as part of mixed-use developments in and around core residential projects.

The real estate company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 160.91 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 134.44 crore in Q1 FY21.

Shares of Macrotech Developers fell 1.9% to Rs 1,031.35 on BSE.

