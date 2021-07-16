Tata Power to provide EV charging stations at HPCL petrol pumps

Tata Power has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL's retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country.
Tata Power is a pioneer in the EV Charging space and owns an expansive network of over 500 public chargers in 100+ cities covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres and highways. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system - public charging, captive charging, home, workplace charging and ultra-rapid chargers for buses.
Under the agreement, Tata Power will provide state-of-the-art EV Charging infrastructure at HPCL pumps for EV users who can travel within cities & intercity without any range anxiety.
The Charging is enabled with the Tata Power EZ charge mobile platform (an award winning app) which makes it a seamless experience to vehicle owners.
Development and availability of electric vehicle for charging infrastructure is a key requirement for the proliferation of EVs in India. The partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their electric vehicles across various petrol pumps. It is also in line with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to electric vehicle for charging points.
