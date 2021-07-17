Tata Power ties up with HPCL to set up EV charging stations

Tata Power on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) to provide end-to-end EV charging stations at HPCL's retail outlets (petrol pumps) in multiple cities and major highways across the country.

Under the agreement, Tata Power will provide EV charging infrastructure at HPCL pumps for EV users who can travel within cities & intercity. The charging is enabled with the Tata Power EZ charge mobile platform.

The partnership will play a strong role in encouraging EV owners to charge their electric vehicles across various petrol pumps. It is also in line with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to electric vehicle for charging points.

Sandeep Bangia, head - EV charging at Tata Power said, "We are excited to partner with HPCL who share our vision of sustainable mobility. This strategic tie-up provides us access to a vast retail base of HPCL, especially in cities and along the key highways. The move will tremendously benefit the EV users as it will not only provide them easy access to charging points but also remove the range anxiety, resulting in wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country."

Sai Kumar Suri, HPCL's ED retail, said, "HPCL as a key player in the energy sector is committed to provide sustainable energy solutions to our customers. HPCL with its vast network comprising of more than 0.2segment bring a unique strategic partnership to create a pan India charging ecosystem with end-to end solutions."

Tata Power is a pioneer in the EV charging space and owns an expansive network of over 500 public chargers in 100+ cities covering petrol pumps, metro stations, shopping malls, theatres and highways. The company is present across all segments of the EV eco-system - public charging, captive charging, home, workplace charging and ultra-rapid chargers for buses.

HPCL is engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through two segments: downstream, and exploration and production of hydrocarbons. As on 31 March 2021, ONGC held 53.5% in HPCL.

Shares of Tata Power fell 0.2% to Rs 124.15 while HPCL rose 0.41% to Rs 268.10 on Friday.

