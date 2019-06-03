Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems standalone net profit declines 48.28% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.50% to Rs 2.54 croreNet profit of Maestros Electronics & Telecommun. Systems declined 48.28% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 11.50% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 9.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.542.87 -11 9.539.21 3 OPM %9.843.48 -6.82-2.71 - PBDT0.330.40 -18 0.920.24 283 PBT0.200.28 -29 0.45-0.20 LP NP0.150.29 -48 0.33-0.25 LP
