Eco Recycling reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 24.48% to Rs 2.16 croreNet profit of Eco Recycling reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.48% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.38% to Rs 10.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.162.86 -24 10.5110.47 0 OPM %12.04-74.48 -19.22-5.16 - PBDT0.13-0.29 LP 1.470.94 56 PBT0.01-0.40 LP 1.010.57 77 NP0.32-9.41 LP 1.32-8.44 LP
