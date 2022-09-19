Mafatlal Industries hits the roof as board approves stock split

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki, HDFC Life Insurance, Adani Power in focus
Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Kakatiya Textiles standalone net profit rises 257.30% in the March 2022 quarter
Filatex India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2022 quarter
-
Mafatlal Industries was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 377 after the company on Saturday said that its board has approved 5-for-1 stock split.The company's board approved sub-division of existing one equity share having face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares having face value of Rs 2 each, subject to the approval of shareholders. The record date will be intimated in due course, the company said in a statement.
The company said that the object behind the split of shares is to increase the floating number of shares in the hands of public shareholders, to enhance the liquidity of shares and to encourage the participation of small investors by making the price more affordable.
The company also added that the stock split is expected to be completed within two months from approval of the shareholders and subject to necessary approvals.
Mafatlal Industries is engaged in manufacture of plain and pattern woven, yarn and piece dyed, and printed fabrics for apparel, bedding and furnishing, from cotton and blends with polyester.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 15.87 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 16.35 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Net sales surged 230% YoY to Rs 381.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU