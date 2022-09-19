Titan Company Ltd Slides 1.35%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Shed 1.01%

Titan Company Ltd has added 5.63% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.54% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd fell 1.35% today to trade at Rs 2577. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.01% to quote at 41719.79. The index is up 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajesh Exports Ltd decreased 1.09% and Sheela Foam Ltd lost 0.83% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.99 % over last one year compared to the 0.49% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 5.63% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 43605 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2767.55 on 21 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1827.15 on 01 Jul 2022.

