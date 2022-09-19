Financials shares edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 38.36 points or 0.45% at 8641.55 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (up 6.16%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (up 6.08%),Karnataka Bank Ltd (up 5.95%),Union Bank of India (up 3.9%),Paisalo Digital Ltd (up 3.69%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 2.82%), IIFL Finance Ltd (up 2.73%), PNB Housing Finance Ltd (up 2.55%), CSB Bank Ltd (up 2.43%), and Capri Global Capital Ltd (up 2.15%).

On the other hand, Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd (down 10.89%), SMC Global Securities Ltd (down 5.26%), and Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.94%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 128.3 or 0.22% at 58969.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.85 points or 0.08% at 17544.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 30.96 points or 0.11% at 29230.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.42 points or 0.12% at 8991.52.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1360 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

