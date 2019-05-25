JUST IN
Board of GIC Housing Finance approves increase in borrowing power to Rs 17Kcr
Business Standard

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit declines 50.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 52.66 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech declined 50.72% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.40% to Rs 4.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.98% to Rs 184.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 227.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales52.6656.15 -6 184.57227.80 -19 OPM %6.405.88 -8.395.92 - PBDT3.464.29 -19 15.4814.13 10 PBT0.721.91 -62 6.145.65 9 NP0.681.38 -51 4.933.81 29

