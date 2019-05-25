Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit declines 50.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 6.22% to Rs 52.66 crore

Net profit of declined 50.72% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 52.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.40% to Rs 4.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.98% to Rs 184.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 227.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

52.6656.15184.57227.806.405.888.395.923.464.2915.4814.130.721.916.145.650.681.384.933.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)