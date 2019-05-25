Dixon Technologies (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.23% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 43.65% to Rs 858.82 croreNet profit of Dixon Technologies (India) rose 17.23% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.65% to Rs 858.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 597.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.04% to Rs 63.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 2984.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2841.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales858.82597.84 44 2984.452841.63 5 OPM %4.374.59 -4.523.94 - PBDT30.5824.77 23 115.46103.40 12 PBT24.4120.27 20 93.8188.22 6 NP16.5314.10 17 63.3560.89 4
