NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit rises 121.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.73% to Rs 43.46 croreNet profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 121.82% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.73% to Rs 43.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.89% to Rs 20.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 153.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales43.4632.02 36 153.17113.66 35 OPM %24.5718.05 -20.9218.78 - PBDT11.405.96 91 33.8722.36 51 PBT9.794.48 119 27.5717.80 55 NP6.813.07 122 20.1312.59 60
