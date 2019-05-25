NGL Fine Chem standalone net profit rises 121.82% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 35.73% to Rs 43.46 crore

Net profit of Fine Chem rose 121.82% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.73% to Rs 43.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.89% to Rs 20.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.76% to Rs 153.17 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 113.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

43.4632.02153.17113.6624.5718.0520.9218.7811.405.9633.8722.369.794.4827.5717.806.813.0720.1312.59

