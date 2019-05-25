Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 5.03% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.53% to Rs 27.53 croreNet profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 5.03% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 27.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 196.73% to Rs 6.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 124.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales27.5326.85 3 124.12107.22 16 OPM %11.9113.74 -11.1611.24 - PBDT2.393.05 -22 12.287.97 54 PBT0.441.69 -74 5.922.04 190 NP1.701.79 -5 6.352.14 197
