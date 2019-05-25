Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 5.03% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 2.53% to Rs 27.53 crore

Net profit of Lab declined 5.03% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.53% to Rs 27.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 196.73% to Rs 6.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.76% to Rs 124.12 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 107.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

27.5326.85124.12107.2211.9113.7411.1611.242.393.0512.287.970.441.695.922.041.701.796.352.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)