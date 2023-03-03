JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

EaseMyTrip.com signs MoU with Govt. of Andhra Pradesh
Business Standard

Mahanagar Gas signs deal to acquire Unison Enviro for Rs 531 cr

Capital Market 

Mahanagar Gas has entered into definitive documents to acquire 100% of the shareholding of Unison Enviro (UEPL), through purchase of shares from its existing shareholders which shall take place upon receipt of approval for 100% transfer of shares from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB/ Regulator) (unless otherwise agreed between the Company, UEPL and existing shareholders of UEPL in accordance with the terms of the definitive documents) (Transaction) and such other consent(s) and approval(s), as may be required.

The acquisition is part of the company's strategy to pursue inorganic growth opportunities.

The transaction will take place for a cash consideration of Rs 531 crore and subject to PNGRB approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 18:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU