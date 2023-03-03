360 ONE WAM allots 17.80 cr bonus equity shares

360 ONE WAM has allotted 17,80,36,112 bonus equity shares of Re. 1 each in the ratio of 1:1, to the members whose names appeared in the register of members and register of beneficial owners as on the Record Date (i.e. as adjusted for Sub-Division) by capitalizing a sum of Rs. 17,80,36,112 from the securities premium account of the Company.

The Bonus Shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Accordingly, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company post sub-division and allotment of bonus shares is 35,60,72,224 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)