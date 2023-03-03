JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints approves acquisition of balance stake in Nerofix

Zydus receives USFDA approval for Vigabatrin for Oral Solution
Business Standard

360 ONE WAM allots 17.80 cr bonus equity shares

Capital Market 

360 ONE WAM has allotted 17,80,36,112 bonus equity shares of Re. 1 each in the ratio of 1:1, to the members whose names appeared in the register of members and register of beneficial owners as on the Record Date (i.e. as adjusted for Sub-Division) by capitalizing a sum of Rs. 17,80,36,112 from the securities premium account of the Company.

The Bonus Shares so allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.

Accordingly, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company post sub-division and allotment of bonus shares is 35,60,72,224 equity shares of Re 1 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU