Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints approves acquisition of balance stake in Nerofix

At meeting held on 03 March 2023The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints has approved the acquisition of shares (40% of the total shareholding) of Nerofix from Polygel for a cash consideration of Rs 37 crore. Consequent to the said acquisition of shares, Nerofix will become a wholly owned (100%) subsidiary of Kansai Nerolac Paints.
