JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Linde India acquires 26% in FPEL Surya for captive power use
Business Standard

Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints approves acquisition of balance stake in Nerofix

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 03 March 2023

The Board of Kansai Nerolac Paints has approved the acquisition of shares (40% of the total shareholding) of Nerofix from Polygel for a cash consideration of Rs 37 crore. Consequent to the said acquisition of shares, Nerofix will become a wholly owned (100%) subsidiary of Kansai Nerolac Paints.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU