Business Standard

Linde India acquires 26% in FPEL Surya for captive power use

Capital Market 

Linde India has invested Rs 7.69 crore in FPEL Surya towards subscription of 15,39,000 equity shares (26%) of face value Rs. 10/- each (allotted at a premium of Rs. 40/- each).

The acquisition will enable the company to purchase of renewable power under captive mechanism, which will result in a lower tariff and consequent cost savings.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 17:54 IST

