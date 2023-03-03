Linde India acquires 26% in FPEL Surya for captive power use

Linde India has invested Rs 7.69 crore in FPEL Surya towards subscription of 15,39,000 equity shares (26%) of face value Rs. 10/- each (allotted at a premium of Rs. 40/- each).

The acquisition will enable the company to purchase of renewable power under captive mechanism, which will result in a lower tariff and consequent cost savings.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)