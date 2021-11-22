Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd Spurts 5.57%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 4.02%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd has added 9.64% over last one month compared to 5.24% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.38% drop in the SENSEX

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd rose 5.57% today to trade at Rs 19.9. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 4.02% to quote at 1855.59. The index is up 5.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indus Towers Ltd increased 5.31% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 5.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 55.55 % over last one year compared to the 35.31% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 24.4 on 15 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 9.34 on 20 Nov 2020.

