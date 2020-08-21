Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 75.21% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.07% to Rs 458.98 croreNet profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 75.21% to Rs 19.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 77.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.07% to Rs 458.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 696.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales458.98696.16 -34 OPM %20.5520.67 -PBDT95.29144.54 -34 PBT66.44124.62 -47 NP19.1777.34 -75
