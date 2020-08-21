Kolte Patil Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.98 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.96% to Rs 140.81 croreNet loss of Kolte Patil Developers reported to Rs 26.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 115.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 75.96% to Rs 140.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 585.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales140.81585.68 -76 OPM %-8.9133.31 -PBDT-28.11202.08 PL PBT-31.53197.39 PL NP-26.98115.88 PL
