Srestha Finvest standalone net profit rises 833.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Srestha Finvest rose 833.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.241.0884.6851.850.280.030.280.030.280.03

