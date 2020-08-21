JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty resume uptrend after day's pause
Business Standard

Srestha Finvest standalone net profit rises 833.33% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 1.24 crore

Net profit of Srestha Finvest rose 833.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.241.08 15 OPM %84.6851.85 -PBDT0.280.03 833 PBT0.280.03 833 NP0.280.03 833

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU