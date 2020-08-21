Srestha Finvest standalone net profit rises 833.33% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.81% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of Srestha Finvest rose 833.33% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.81% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.241.08 15 OPM %84.6851.85 -PBDT0.280.03 833 PBT0.280.03 833 NP0.280.03 833
