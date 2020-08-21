Sportking India standalone net profit declines 93.84% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.66% to Rs 220.64 croreNet profit of Sportking India declined 93.84% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.66% to Rs 220.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 337.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales220.64337.68 -35 OPM %10.4011.34 -PBDT13.5625.74 -47 PBT0.519.24 -94 NP0.365.84 -94
