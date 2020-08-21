Sportking India standalone net profit declines 93.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 34.66% to Rs 220.64 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 93.84% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.66% to Rs 220.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 337.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.220.64337.6810.4011.3413.5625.740.519.240.365.84

