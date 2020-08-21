JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex, Nifty resume uptrend after day's pause

Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 75.21% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Sportking India standalone net profit declines 93.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 34.66% to Rs 220.64 crore

Net profit of Sportking India declined 93.84% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 34.66% to Rs 220.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 337.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales220.64337.68 -35 OPM %10.4011.34 -PBDT13.5625.74 -47 PBT0.519.24 -94 NP0.365.84 -94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 15:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU