Mahindra and Mahindra updates on acquisition

Mahindra and Mahindra announced that BSA Company Limited, UK, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL) which in turn is a subsidiary company of the Company, that BSA Company Limited, UK has acquired 100% stake in the following three companies from BSA Regal Group of UK: 1. The Birmingham Small Arms Company Limited 2. BSA Corporation Limited and 3. B.

S. A. Motor Cycles Limited. Consequently, the above companies have become subsidiaries of BSA Company Limited, UK and in turn of CLPL and also of the Company.

