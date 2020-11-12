Mahindra and Mahindra updates on acquisition

-
ALSO READ
M&M Board seeks shareholders' approval to partially divest from SsangYong Motor Company
TVS Motor Company launches 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal
TVS Motor Company records 22% growth in Oct sales volumes
Sensex, Nifty pare losses; Equitas Small Finance Bank slips on debut
TVS Motor sales grows 27% MoM in July
-
Mahindra and Mahindra announced that BSA Company Limited, UK, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Classic Legends Private Limited (CLPL) which in turn is a subsidiary company of the Company, that BSA Company Limited, UK has acquired 100% stake in the following three companies from BSA Regal Group of UK: 1. The Birmingham Small Arms Company Limited 2. BSA Corporation Limited and 3. B.
S. A. Motor Cycles Limited. Consequently, the above companies have become subsidiaries of BSA Company Limited, UK and in turn of CLPL and also of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU