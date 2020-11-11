Board of Godrej Industries approves enhancement of limit of CP issue

-
-
At meeting held on 11 November 2020Godrej Industries announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 11 November 2020 has approved enhancement of limit of issuing Commercial Papers by the Company from Rs.1,000 crore to Rs.1,500 crore from time to time.
