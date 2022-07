Mahindra CIE Automotive to acquire stake in solar power manufacturer- Strongsun

Mahindra CIE Automotive has agreed to subscribe equity share capital and invest an amount upto Rs. 3.35 crore towards subscription of the equity share capital of Strongsun Solar (Strongsun) aggregating to at least 26% of the post-issue paid-up capital of Strongsun.

This will entitle the company to source green energy from the two Captive Solar Power Generating Plants to be set up by Strongsun.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)