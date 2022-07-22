Board of HDFC AMC approves additional investment in subsidiary

-
-
At meeting held on 22 July 2022The Board of HDFC Asset Management Company at its meeting held on 22 July 2022 has approved additional investment up to Rs 6 crore in equity share capital of wholly owned subsidiary, HDFC AMC International (IFSC) set up in Gujarat International Finance Tee-City (Gift City), Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
