Mahindra Insurance Brokers partners with Tata 1mg

To provide wellness solutions to corporates

Mahindra Insurance Brokers (MIBL), a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance), today announced its partnership with Tata 1mg. The partnership is designed to provide corporate India with a holistic and complete wellness solution, offering customised health solutions for the wellbeing of corporate employees and their families.

Through this partnership, Mahindra Insurance Brokers and Tata 1mg will design programs around health and wellness, and customise packages for corporates, their employees as well as their families, addressing their unique health needs. A few of the benefits include 24X7 tele-doctor access, 1-1 counselling support, home sample collection, discounts on pharmacy, health check-ups, medical devices, personal care, supplements, and other facilities. The partnership will also extend to Tata 1mg's mobile app facility providing users access to a curated list of programs and offers from the comfort of their homes.

