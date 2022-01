Bharat Electronics bags contract worth USD 73 mn from Hyperion Global Group, USA

For supply of IoT devices for US market

Bharat Electronics and Hyperion Global Group, LLC, an infrastructure telecommunication distribution company based in the USA, have entered into a contract to develop, manufacture and supply Internet of Things (IoT) devices for the US market.

As per the contract signed on 21 January 2022, BEL will manufacture and supply IoT devices worth US $73 Million to Hyperion during the first year of commencement of supply with a provision to negotiate and supply upgrades of the products, worth US $365 Million, in the next five years.

