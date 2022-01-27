Mahindra Electric Mobility launches new electric 3-wheeler - e Alfa Cargo

Mahindra Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, announced the launch of its new electric 3-wheeler, the e Alfa Cargo. The e Alfa Cargo is attractively priced at Rs 1.44 Lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

An e Alfa Cargo owner can save up to Rs 60000 per year in fuel costs when compared with a diesel cargo 3-wheeler. The launch of the e Alfa Cargo marks the entry of Mahindra in the rapidly growing e-cart segment.

