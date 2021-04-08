Mahindra & Mahindra brands its latest offering XUV700

Slated to be launched in Q2 FY22

Mahindra & Mahindra unveiled the brand name of its much-awaited SUV, built on the W601 platform, as the XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double 'Oh').

The XUV700 is an all new, authentic, global SUV set to redefine benchmarks in the SUV segment and get your hearts racing with its sci-fi technology, spirited performance and first-in-class features. The XUV700 will also come with world class safety features, reaffirming Mahindra's commitment towards safety. It will offer both Diesel and Gasoline engines in Manual and Automatic transmissions, along with optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) capabilities.

The XUV700, which is slated to be launched in Q2 FY2022, will be manufactured at the company's manufacturing facility at Chakan in Maharashtra.

