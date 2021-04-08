JSW Steel achieves crude steel production of 4.19 MT in Q4 FY21

JSW Steel achieved crude steel production of 4.19 million tons in 4Q FY21, registering a growth of 2% QoQ and 6% YoY.

The company's average capacity utilisation improved from 91% of 3Q FY21 to 93% for 4Q FY21. However, the capacity utilisation during the month of March 2021 was 96%.

For FY2021, the company achieved crude steel production of 15.08 million tons compared to 16.06 million tons in FY2020, recording a decline of 6%.

Even though the average capacity utilisation improved from 66% in Q1 2020-21 to 93% in Q4 2020-21, the crude steel production for FY 2020-21 was lower by 6% mainly due to disruption in production caused by the outbreak of COVID-19 in Q1 2020-21.

