Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Ibrutinib Capsules

-
ALSO READ
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA tentative approval for Palbociclib Capsules
L T Foods acquires 30% stake in Netherland based organic food company
Rhizen Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Umbralisib
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Rufinamide Oral Suspension
Glenmark launches Remo V and Remozen V for treatment of Type 2 diabetes
-
Zydus Cadila has received final approval from the USFDA to market Ibrutinib Capsules, 70 mg and 140 mg (US RLD: Imbruvica Capsules). Ibrutinib belongs to a class of drugs known as kinase inhibitors and is used to treat certain cancers, such as mantle cell lymphoma or marginal zone lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, and Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia.
According to the USFDA letter, Zydus was the first ANDA applicant to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Ibrutinib Capsules, 70 mg. Therefore, with this approval, Zydus is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity for Ibrutinib Capsules, 70 mg.
For Ibrutinib Capsules, 140 mg, the company will have 180-days of shared generic drug exclusivity. The 70 mg capsule has brand sales of USD 32.5 mn, while the 140 mg dose has brand sales of USD 745.9 mn. Zydus is the first company to receive approval for generic Ibrutinib 70 mg capsules.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad. The group now has 313 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU