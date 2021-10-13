Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd gains for fifth session

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.9, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.27% in last one year as compared to a 51.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.81% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.9, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18147.8. The Sensex is at 60704.11, up 0.7%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has risen around 10.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18589.5, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.4, up 0.24% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

