Mahindra & Mahindra launches the All New 'Scorpio- N'

Mahindra & Mahindra launched its much-awaited SUV the All New 'Scorpio- N' - starting at Rs 11.99 lakh.

The company will open bookings online and at Mahindra dealerships on 30 July 2022.

The company is launching the Scorpio-N in South Africa and Nepal, alongside the India launch. Additionally, Mahindra is committed to introduce the All-New Scorpio-N in Australia and New Zealand and will announce the details shortly.

The development and engineering of the Scorpio-N is the outcome of an overall investment of Rs 1600 crore which includes a state-of-the-art highly automated manufacturing line at Chakan, Pune.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)