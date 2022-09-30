Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 1.16%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1273, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 19.63% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1273, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 17077.25. The Sensex is at 57372.81, up 1.71%. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 2.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12497.35, up 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1276.3, up 0.83% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is up 53.77% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% slide in NIFTY and a 19.63% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 27.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

