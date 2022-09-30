Indian Overseas Bank gains for third straight session

Indian Overseas Bank is quoting at Rs 17.5, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.22% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.9% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Indian Overseas Bank gained for a third straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 17077.25. The Sensex is at 57372.81, up 1.71%. Indian Overseas Bank has dropped around 2.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Indian Overseas Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2907.35, up 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 18.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

