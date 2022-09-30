Punjab & Sind Bank gains for third consecutive session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 15.9, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.4% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% gain in NIFTY and a 19.9% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.9, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.54% on the day, quoting at 17077.25. The Sensex is at 57372.81, up 1.71%. Punjab & Sind Bank has added around 0.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has added around 0.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2907.35, up 3.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

