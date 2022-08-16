Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 2.43%, S&P BSE Auto index Rises 1.26%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 9.99% over last one month compared to 5.58% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 11.18% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 2.43% today to trade at Rs 1290.25. The S&P BSE Auto index is up 1.26% to quote at 29992.17. The index is up 5.58 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hero MotoCorp Ltd increased 2.3% and MRF Ltd added 1.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Auto index went up 32.65 % over last one year compared to the 7.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 9.99% over last one month compared to 5.58% gain in S&P BSE Auto index and 11.18% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 18566 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.55 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1292 on 16 Aug 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 671 on 08 Mar 2022.

