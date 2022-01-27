Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd stays under pressure

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 851.8, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.35% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 12.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 851.8, down 0.32% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.53% on the day, quoting at 17013.3. The Sensex is at 56927.99, down 1.61%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added around 1.56% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11522.75, down 1.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 850.05, down 0.62% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 11.35% in last one year as compared to a 23.13% rally in NIFTY and a 12.74% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 37.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)