Volumes spurt at Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd counter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 23.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Team Lease Services Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 January 2022.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd registered volume of 23.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.03% to Rs.2,686.00. Volumes stood at 1.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd witnessed volume of 10.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79065 shares. The stock increased 15.69% to Rs.1,049.50. Volumes stood at 97289 shares in the last session.

Team Lease Services Ltd recorded volume of 2.06 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17808 shares. The stock gained 8.89% to Rs.4,138.80. Volumes stood at 26194 shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 14.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.34 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.12% to Rs.2,725.95. Volumes stood at 5.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Indigo Paints Ltd clocked volume of 2.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24020 shares. The stock gained 0.16% to Rs.1,960.45. Volumes stood at 43815 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)