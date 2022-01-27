Zomato Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cartrade Tech Ltd, Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd, Autoline Industries Ltd and Allsec Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 January 2022.

Zomato Ltd tumbled 9.05% to Rs 91.4 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 71.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd lost 6.02% to Rs 678.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20135 shares in the past one month.

Cambridge Technology Enterprises Ltd crashed 5.92% to Rs 92.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31522 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59166 shares in the past one month.

Autoline Industries Ltd plummeted 5.41% to Rs 69.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17311 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25733 shares in the past one month.

Allsec Technologies Ltd corrected 5.12% to Rs 630.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10904 shares in the past one month.

