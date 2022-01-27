Colgate-Palmolive declines after muted Q3 performance

JUST IN
Colgate-Palmolive (India) slipped 1.88% to Rs 1392.35 after the company reported 2% rise in net profit to Rs 252 crore on a 4% increase in sales to Rs 1,271 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Total expenses during the quarter rose by 4% YoY to Rs 945 crore, due to higher raw material costs (up 6% YoY), higher employee expenses (up 16% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 8% YoY).

Ram Raghavan, managing director at Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, Despite the macro challenges, our growth remains strong, consistent and driving the right balance between volume & revenue growth.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the 'Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 14:27 IST

