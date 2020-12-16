Mahindra & Mahindra raises prices across models effective 01 Jan

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that effective 01 January 2021, the company will increase the price of its range of Passenger and Commercial Vehicles, across models.

This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs. Details of the price increase across different models will be communicated in due course.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)